Airway Management has introduced the Morf Nasal CPAP Mask, a mask that uses new technology that allows a low-temperature thermoplastic, silicone-free material, ThermAcryl, to custom form to the unique features of each user’s face.

“The Morf is the first custom mask that is mass manufactured and readily available at pricing comparable to most standard CPAP masks that offer far less customization,” says Alastair McAuley, director of research and development at Airway Management, in a release.

Key features of the Morf Nasal CPAP Mask include:

Customizable fit: The custom-fit nasal mask is individually tailored to each user’s unique facial structure and contours, creating an optimal and comfortable fit.

Silicone-free design: The mask is crafted from hypoallergenic, latex-free materials, ensuring a comfortable fit without the risk of skin irritation or allergic reactions.

Sustainability: Made from biodegradable material, the seal offers a reliable and secure fit while lasting up to four times longer than a traditional silicone seal, reducing waste.

Silicone, though widely used in medical applications, can cause discomfort, skin irritations, and allergic reactions in some individuals. By removing silicone, the Morf ensures users can enjoy a comfortable and irritation-free sleep therapy experience while also minimizing the environmental impact, according to a release from Airway Management.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Morf Nasal CPAP Mask to the market,” says Charles Collins, CEO at Airway Management, in a release. “Our mission is to improve the lives of individuals suffering from sleep apnea, and we believe the Morf Nasal CPAP Mask represents a major step towards achieving that goal.”

Photo caption: Airway Management’s new Morf Nasal CPAP Mask

Photo credit: Airway Management