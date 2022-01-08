While MIS-C is rare, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has documented over 6,400 MIS-C cases and 55 deaths as of January.

MIS-C, or multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, is a condition associated with COVID-19 in which different parts of the body become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The cause of the syndrome is not known.

The syndrome typically shows up two to six weeks after COVID-19 infection, and its symptoms include fever, stomach pain, bloodshot eyes, diarrhea, dizziness, skin rash and vomiting.

“If you have more children getting [COVID-19] then you’ll end up seeing more MIS-C,” says Sophie Katz of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “I think that’s just what’s going to happen.”

The CDC reports that the median age of patients with MIS-C was 9 years old, and half of the children with the syndrome were between the ages of 5 and 13 years old. The majority of reported patients were male.

MIS-C has been reported in every state. Georgia and California report the most cases, at over 400.