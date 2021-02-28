A report by the Los Angeles Times describes how the total number of children experiencing multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) is growing in Los Angeles County.

The county on Thursday reported 10 additional cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a serious inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that affects people under 21.

The additions bring the total number of MIS-C cases in L.A. County to 100 — a substantial increase from just over a month ago, when there were 62 children with MIS-C in the county.

“This increase in cases is a distressing delayed result of the surge we experienced in December and January,” the Public Health Department said in a statement, adding that most children with MIS-C were infected with COVID-19 at some point before their diagnosis.