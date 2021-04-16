Early findings of a small study suggest that children who had coronavirus-linked MIS-C also developed neurological symptoms.

Dr. Omar Abdel-Mannan of University College London in the United Kingdom, and member of the American Academy of Neurology, and his team shared preliminary findings Tuesday ahead of a virtual presentation at the American Academy of Neurology’s 73rd Annual Meeting.

Researchers looked at records for pediatric patients admitted to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London from April to September 2020, who met the criteria for multisystem inflammatory disorder in children (MIS-C), also referred to as PIMS-TS. The kids were 10 years old on average and 80% of patients were of non-white ethnicities.

MIS-C is a condition that often causes different parts of the body to become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs, according to the CDC, which on its website shows that state-reported cases through March 29 total 3,185 and included 36 deaths.