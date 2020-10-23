A Cambridge professor speaks to The Guardian about the growing popularity of COVID parties in the United States.

Paul Lehner, professor of immunology and medicine at the University of Cambridge, told a briefing held by the Science Media Centre that the virus could be here to stay and that there might be “Covid parties” for the young to expose them to coronavirus while their risk was low.

“I am going to be an optimist about this and say I don’t think this virus is so unusual that it is going to wipe us out or make us have to live in the peculiar way we are living at the moment,” he said. “I think it is going to become similar to the four circulating endemic coronavirus [which cause the common cold]. You are going to either get vaccinated or catch it when you are young – and young people do not get sick with this virus.”