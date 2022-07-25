The bivalent prefusion F respiratory syncytial virus (RSVpreF) vaccine is effective against symptomatic RSV infection and viral shedding, new research in the New England Journal of Medicine found.

Beate Schmoele-Thoma, M.D., from Pfizer Pharma in Berlin, and colleagues conducted a phase 2a study involving healthy adults aged 18 to 50 years who were randomly assigned to receive a single intramuscular injection of either the RSVpreF vaccine or placebo. Participants were inoculated intranasally with the RSV A Memphis 37b challenge virus at about 28 days after injection and were observed for 12 days.