Coronavirus infections in the United States reached an all-time high on Thursday with more than 160,000 reported cases across the country.

[The] alarming record … came just over a week after the country first experienced 100,000 cases in a single day.



The pandemic has risen to crisis levels in much of the nation, especially the Midwest, as hospital executives warn of dwindling bed space and as coroners deploy mobile morgues. More than 100,000 coronavirus cases have been announced nationwide every day since Nov 4, and six of the last nine days have broken the previous record.



Hospitalizations for COVID-19 also set a record on Thursday, climbing to 67,096, according to the Covid Tracking Project. It was the third straight day of record numbers, and the figure has doubled in just five weeks.

