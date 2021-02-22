On Monday, the United States death toll for COVID-19 passed 500,000. The milestone comes slightly more than a year since the first confirmed coronavirus-related death on Feb 6, 2020.

According to Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE), the reported death toll in the US is now 500,310 people. Worldwide, the death toll stands at 2,474,350.

A total of 64,034 new cases were reported on Feb 22 in the US, pushing the cumulative total to 28,190,407. Worldwide, 111,725,784 cases have been reported, and 2,474,350 deaths.

On Monday, President Biden ordered flags on federal property to be lowered to half staff for five days in remembrance of those lost, NPR reported. The President addressed the nation Monday evening, calling the death toll a “heartbreaking milestone” and urging Americans to “resist becoming numb to the sorrow” of so many COVID-related deaths.