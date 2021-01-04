A record 1.3 million travelers passed through US airports on Sunday, Jan 3 — the largest number since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the TSA.

The agency screened 2.5 million passengers throughout the weekend. Sunday’s record day (1.3 million) of air travel coincided with another sobering milestone — the United States surpassed 350,000 coronavirus deaths.



In April, at the height of the pandemic’s first wave, TSA screenings hit a low of 87,500 — 4 percent of the prior year’s volume.

