President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a tweet from the President early Friday morning.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020



The President and First Lady were quarantined and tested for the virus on Thursday night after White House counselor Hope Hicks was confirmed positive earlier that evening. Hicks had close contact with the President and first lady, Trump said. “…We spend a lot of time with Hope,” he told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday night.

According to a statement from White House physician Sean Conley, the President and First Lady will remain in the White House residence during their quarantine and Conley expects the President to continue his duties without disruption.

Statement from White House Physician Sean Conley:



I release the following information with the permission of President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.



This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.



The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.



The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.

No additional details were released.

In the United States there have been 7,277,759 confirmed infections of coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE).