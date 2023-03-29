Pope Francis was hospitalized in Rome on Wednesday with an undisclosed, non-COVID-19 respiratory infection, according to multiple media reports including BBC News.

The 86-year-old pontiff experienced breathing problems in recent days and will now receive “a few days of appropriate hospital medical therapy,” the BBC reports.

Vatican News reports that Pope Francis is undergoing medical check-ups in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital and “he says he is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayers reaching him.”

According to BBC News, the Pope presided over his weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square on Wednesday and “appeared in good spirits but was seen grimacing as he was helped into his vehicle.”

The news comes just four days before he is scheduled to preside over Palm Sunday Mass, as well as Holy Week and Easter celebrations next week.

