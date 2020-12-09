According to a literature review of COVID-19 infection rates, transmission of COVID-19 is 18.7-times more likely to occur indoors compared to outdoors, Healio reports.

Five studies in their analysis determined that less than 10% of reported global SARS-CoV-2 infections have occurred outdoors and that the odds of indoor transmission were 18.7 times higher in comparison to outdoor transmission (95% CI, 6-57.9).



“We sought to inform policies that reconcile the many health benefits of being outdoors with the very important need to reduce COVID transmission.”

Read more at www.healio.com