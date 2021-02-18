Massachusetts residents with moderate-to-severe asthma will now be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, after the state added the preexisting condition to the list of eligibility for its Phase 2 vaccine rollout. The state department of health had previously left asthma patients out of Phase 2 eligibility.

Gov. Charlie Baker said in a press conference last week that including asthma was “not consistent” with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine guidance. But, facing mounting pressure from lawmakers and advocates, he said “it’s something we’re definitely talking about.” His administration added moderate-to-severe asthma to the list on Wednesday, one day before residents ages 65 and older and those with two or more qualifying medical conditions become eligible to sign up for shots.

