According to UK researchers, ICU patients with COVID-19 have improved survival odds now compared to April 2020, due to a combination of factors, including use of the steroid dexamethasone and less invasive types of ventilation.

BBC News reported that data shows ~39% of ICU patients with COVID-19 died between February and August, compared to under 12% since September.

The proportion of patients admitted to critical care who die fell by almost a quarter from the peak and as much as half in hospitals overall. It is too soon to know the survival rate for patients admitted this autumn. A better understanding of the disease has allowed doctors to treat patients better, including using the steroid dexamethasone and less invasive types of ventilation.

