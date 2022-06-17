Monkeypox transmission can occur via respiratory droplets, but it is not an aerosolized or airborne-transmitted disease, according to a “Fact Check” published recently by Reuters Health.

The news agency brought in medical experts to vet misconceptions or misinformation on the infectious disease and monkeypox transmission, including social media posts.

“Transmission is mediated by close physical contact: Sources of infection include skin lesions, oral mucous membrane lesions (e.g. oral ulcers), and respiratory droplets.”

“Transmission is from skin to skin if there is a break in the skin (pre-existing skin lesion or through a scratch or bite), skin to mouth (by direct contact of the mouth with a skin lesion or by touching a skin lesion and then the mouth or the nostril), mouth to mouth (spread from infected oral secretions/ulcers or by a pox lesion on the face), and by respiratory droplets (cough, sneeze, speaking) which enter the nasal cavity, oral cavity, and/or lungs.” Dr Sameer Elsayed professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases (Department of Medicine), Division of Microbiology (Pathology & Laboratory Medicine), and Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Western University, via Reuters

Reuters reports that, while monkeypox transmission can occur through close contact during sex, it can also be spread by touching material used by an infected person, their coughs and sneezes, or other skin to skin contact.

“We have no reason to suspect it can become airborne or linger in the air.” Dr Hugh Adler of the Respiratory Infections Group, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, via Reuters

Image: Colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox virus particles (red) cultivated and purified from cell culture. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

