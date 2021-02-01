The CDC reports that a total of 32.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in the United States as of February 1, 2021, or 64.5% of all doses distributed to US states, districts, territories, or federal entities.
According to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker:
• Total Doses Distributed: 49,936,450
• Total Doses Administered: 32,222,402
• Number of People Receiving One or More Doses: 26,023,153
The state of North Dakota continues to have the highest percentage of doses administered, 92.1% (99,481 of 108,050). Seven states are above the 75% threshold of doses administered, including ND, NM, WV, SC, SD, UT, and CT.
California has administered the greatest number of doses (3,453,284), but that accounts for only 60.9% of its reported vaccine stockpile (5,666,550).
Meanwhile, 11 states remain under the 60% administered threshold, plus the District of Columbia (55.6%) and the territory of Puerto Rico (47.7%) — the latter of which is also the only region under the 50% mark.
According to CDC data, 26 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna, but only 5,927,847 Americans have been fully-immunized with their second dose.
President Biden has made it a stated goal to vaccinate 100 million Americans in his administration’s first 100 days.
CDC DATA AS OF FEB 1, 2021, 6:00 a/m ET
|RANK
|STATE
|TOTAL DOSES DISTRIBUTED
|TOTAL DOSES ADMINISTERED
|RATE (%)
|1
|North Dakota
|108050
|99481
|92.1%
|2
|New Mexico
|317900
|275224
|86.6%
|3
|West Virginia
|305200
|260325
|85.3%
|4
|South Carolina
|560150
|462751
|82.6%
|5
|South Dakota
|130700
|107685
|82.4%
|6
|Utah
|401375
|323030
|80.5%
|7
|Connecticut
|578600
|449253
|77.6%
|8
|Montana
|141650
|106145
|74.9%
|9
|Oklahoma
|594925
|443581
|74.6%
|10
|Michigan
|1362600
|1005544
|73.8%
|11
|Vermont
|99750
|72428
|72.6%
|12
|Colorado
|813400
|589787
|72.5%
|13
|Delaware
|143775
|102697
|71.4%
|14
|Louisiana
|648925
|463179
|71.4%
|15
|Virginia
|1232350
|870820
|70.7%
|16
|Washington
|1031400
|720603
|69.9%
|17
|Maine
|212125
|145786
|68.7%
|18
|Arkansas
|453700
|311230
|68.6%
|19
|North Carolina
|1423475
|975743
|68.5%
|20
|Wyoming
|85750
|58721
|68.5%
|21
|Texas
|3659550
|2496232
|68.2%
|22
|Nevada
|368800
|248754
|67.4%
|23
|New Jersey
|1232525
|810293
|65.7%
|24
|New York State
|2932775
|1927665
|65.7%
|25
|Minnesota
|837550
|546330
|65.2%
|26
|Indiana
|931500
|607185
|65.2%
|27
|Ohio
|1553900
|1004624
|64.7%
|28
|Wisconsin
|795050
|513385
|64.6%
|29
|Georgia
|1449800
|930517
|64.2%
|30
|Kentucky
|650150
|415545
|63.9%
|31
|Oregon
|665325
|423627
|63.7%
|32
|Alaska
|193150
|122020
|63.2%
|33
|Tennessee
|998875
|627911
|62.9%
|34
|Nebraska
|288375
|180917
|62.7%
|35
|Illinois
|1696575
|1054814
|62.2%
|36
|Iowa
|417900
|257468
|61.6%
|37
|Arizona
|1013375
|620608
|61.2%
|38
|California
|5666550
|3453284
|60.9%
|39
|New Hampshire
|217100
|130515
|60.1%
|40
|Hawaii
|227400
|135836
|59.7%
|41
|Maryland
|884650
|528301
|59.7%
|42
|Florida
|3396350
|2005378
|59.0%
|43
|Massachusetts
|1060900
|608947
|57.4%
|44
|Pennsylvania
|1976925
|1134185
|57.4%
|45
|Mississippi
|425000
|238859
|56.2%
|46
|Idaho
|221550
|124377
|56.1%
|47
|District of Columbia
|148525
|82519
|55.6%
|48
|Missouri
|835400
|462202
|55.3%
|49
|Kansas
|413350
|226895
|54.9%
|50
|Rhode Island
|173225
|94240
|54.4%
|51
|Alabama
|659400
|358280
|54.3%
|52
|Puerto Rico
|530950
|253439
|47.7%