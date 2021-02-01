The CDC reports that a total of 32.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in the United States as of February 1, 2021, or 64.5% of all doses distributed to US states, districts, territories, or federal entities.

According to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker:

• Total Doses Distributed: 49,936,450
• Total Doses Administered: 32,222,402
• Number of People Receiving One or More Doses: 26,023,153

The state of North Dakota continues to have the highest percentage of doses administered, 92.1% (99,481 of 108,050). Seven states are above the 75% threshold of doses administered, including ND, NM, WV, SC, SD, UT, and CT.

California has administered the greatest number of doses (3,453,284), but that accounts for only 60.9% of its reported vaccine stockpile (5,666,550).

Meanwhile, 11 states remain under the 60% administered threshold, plus the District of Columbia (55.6%) and the territory of Puerto Rico (47.7%) — the latter of which is also the only region under the 50% mark.

According to CDC data, 26 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna, but only 5,927,847 Americans have been fully-immunized with their second dose.

President Biden has made it a stated goal to vaccinate 100 million Americans in his administration’s first 100 days.

CDC DATA AS OF FEB 1, 2021, 6:00 a/m ET

RANKSTATETOTAL DOSES DISTRIBUTEDTOTAL DOSES ADMINISTEREDRATE (%)
1North Dakota1080509948192.1%
2New Mexico31790027522486.6%
3West Virginia30520026032585.3%
4South Carolina56015046275182.6%
5South Dakota13070010768582.4%
6Utah40137532303080.5%
7Connecticut57860044925377.6%
8Montana14165010614574.9%
9Oklahoma59492544358174.6%
10Michigan1362600100554473.8%
11Vermont997507242872.6%
12Colorado81340058978772.5%
13Delaware14377510269771.4%
14Louisiana64892546317971.4%
15Virginia123235087082070.7%
16Washington103140072060369.9%
17Maine21212514578668.7%
18Arkansas45370031123068.6%
19North Carolina142347597574368.5%
20Wyoming857505872168.5%
21Texas3659550249623268.2%
22Nevada36880024875467.4%
23New Jersey123252581029365.7%
24New York State2932775192766565.7%
25Minnesota83755054633065.2%
26Indiana93150060718565.2%
27Ohio1553900100462464.7%
28Wisconsin79505051338564.6%
29Georgia144980093051764.2%
30Kentucky65015041554563.9%
31Oregon66532542362763.7%
32Alaska19315012202063.2%
33Tennessee99887562791162.9%
34Nebraska28837518091762.7%
35Illinois1696575105481462.2%
36Iowa41790025746861.6%
37Arizona101337562060861.2%
38California5666550345328460.9%
39New Hampshire21710013051560.1%
40Hawaii22740013583659.7%
41Maryland88465052830159.7%
42Florida3396350200537859.0%
43Massachusetts106090060894757.4%
44Pennsylvania1976925113418557.4%
45Mississippi42500023885956.2%
46Idaho22155012437756.1%
47District of Columbia1485258251955.6%
48Missouri83540046220255.3%
49Kansas41335022689554.9%
50Rhode Island1732259424054.4%
51Alabama65940035828054.3%
52Puerto Rico53095025343947.7%
Source: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations