The CDC reports that a total of 32.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in the United States as of February 1, 2021, or 64.5% of all doses distributed to US states, districts, territories, or federal entities.

According to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker:

• Total Doses Distributed: 49,936,450

• Total Doses Administered: 32,222,402

• Number of People Receiving One or More Doses: 26,023,153

The state of North Dakota continues to have the highest percentage of doses administered, 92.1% (99,481 of 108,050). Seven states are above the 75% threshold of doses administered, including ND, NM, WV, SC, SD, UT, and CT.

California has administered the greatest number of doses (3,453,284), but that accounts for only 60.9% of its reported vaccine stockpile (5,666,550).

Meanwhile, 11 states remain under the 60% administered threshold, plus the District of Columbia (55.6%) and the territory of Puerto Rico (47.7%) — the latter of which is also the only region under the 50% mark.

According to CDC data, 26 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna, but only 5,927,847 Americans have been fully-immunized with their second dose.

President Biden has made it a stated goal to vaccinate 100 million Americans in his administration’s first 100 days.

CDC DATA AS OF FEB 1, 2021, 6:00 a/m ET