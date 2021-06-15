According to new research published in JAMA Network Open, assisted-living residents experienced 17% higher overall mortality in 2020 compared with the year prior, suggesting that assisted-living residents experienced increased mortality during the COVID-19 pandemic consistent with increases observed among nursing home residents.

Researchers used CMS data from 2018 to 2020 to identify a cohort of 425,333 Medicare beneficiaries residing in licensed assisted-living settings and assessed the weekly rate of all-cause mortality per 1,000 residents. Researchers also conducted a subgroup analysis of 10 states with the highest rate of COVID-19 cases by August 11, 2020.

According to analysis, all-cause mortality rates were significantly higher in 2020 compared with 2019 (mean, 2.30 vs 2.02 deaths per 1000 residents per week, or a 17% higher overall mortality), according to the study. In addition, from April 8 to 14, 2020, assisted living resident mortality was 3.28 deaths per 1000 residents per week compared with 2.24 deaths per 1000 residents during the same week in 2019, researchers wrote.

Researchers also reported a 24% higher mortality in the 10 states with the greatest community COVID-19 spread during the study window, with 2.39 deaths per 1000 residents per week in Jan 2020 to August 2020 vs 1.93 deaths per 1000 residents per week Jan 2019 to Aug 2019.

