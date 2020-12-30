Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow died of COVID-19 on Dec 29 at age 41. He is the first Congressional member or member-elect to die of the coronavirus and was scheduled to be sworn into office on Jan 3, Politico reported.

Letlow, who announced on Dec. 18 that he tested positive for Covid-19, had been in the intensive care unit at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.



He was initially admitted to a Monroe hospital on Dec. 19, but was transferred and placed in the ICU last week when his condition deteriorated.



Lawmakers and aides on Capitol Hill said they were devastated to learn of Letlow’s passing. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a brief statement that “our hearts break tonight as we process the news.”

