The CDC has reduced quarantine recommendations for asymptomatic people in contact with COVID-19 patients to 10 days, shortening the original 14-day recommendation since the start of the pandemic. That quarantine could be further reduced to seven days with a negative COVID-19 test.

[Officials] said the policy change has been discussed for some time, as scientists have studied the incubation period for the virus. The policy would hasten the return to normal activities by those deemed to be “close contacts” of those infected with the virus…



While the CDC had said the incubation period for the virus was thought to extend to 14 days, most individuals became infectious and developed symptoms between 4 and 5 days after exposure.

