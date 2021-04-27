The CDC has issued new guidance for mask wearing that says fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks in outdoor settings, unless it is a large gathering of non-household members. Masks are still recommended in all indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC says that whether they are fully vaccinated or not, people do not have to wear masks outdoors when they walk, bike or run alone or with members of their household. They can also go maskless in small outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated people.



But unvaccinated people — defined as those who have yet to receive both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson formula — should wear masks at small outdoor gatherings that include other unvaccinated people, the CDC says. They also should keep their faces covered when dining at outdoor restaurants with friends from multiple households.



And everyone, fully vaccinated or not, should keep wearing masks at crowded outdoor events such as concerts or sporting events, the CDC says.



“The bottom line is clear: If you’re vaccinated, you can do more things, more safely, both outdoors as well as indoors,” President Biden said. “So for those who haven’t gotten their vaccinations yet, especially if you’re younger or thinking you don’t need it, this is another great reason to go get vaccinated now.”

Read more at www.apnews.com