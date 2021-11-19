According to an analysis published in the journal Science, the first case of COVID-19 was a vendor in a large seafood market in Wuhan, China, HealthDay reports.

The article from University of Arizona scientist Michael Worobey also challenges the World Health Organization’s conclusion that the first patient was an accountant who lived miles from the market.

The vendor’s links to the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market and a new analysis of the earliest hospitalized patients’ connections to the market strongly suggest that’s where the pandemic began, according to Worobey, whose findings were published Thursday in the journal Science.

