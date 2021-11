The total number of Americans who have died of COVID-19 in 2021 has just exceeded the number of COVID deaths in 2020, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and the CDC.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicate that the total number of deaths involving COVID-19 in 2020 was 385,343.



That means that at least 385,348 COVID-19 deaths — 15 more than the 2020 total —have so far been recorded in 2021, and that number will only rise in the days and weeks to come.

