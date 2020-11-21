South Dakota has reported the first flu-related death of the season, according to local news reports.

According Vickie Horan, influenza surveillance coordinator for the SD DOH, the death was someone in Potter County. There was also one influenza-associated hospitalization in Potter County last week. In total, there’s been two hospitalizations for the flu reported for the 2020-21 season.

This week, both Gov. Kristi Noem and Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon highlighted the importance for people to get flu vaccines to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.