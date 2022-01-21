Despite opposition from The World Health Organization, officials in Spain are calling for governments to start dealing with COVID-19 as if it were any other endemic respiratory virus.

With governments and populations worldwide desperate for an end to the pandemic, discussion about when the virus might be reclassified has intensified.

“Spain wants to lead this debate because it is timely and necessary to do so,” Health Minister Carolina Darias has said, adding that Spain asked the European Centre for Disease Prevention (ECDC) to “study new strategies” to deal with Covid.

Spain is in a good position to open the debate, having one of the world’s highest vaccination rates with 90.5 percent of its population over the age of 12 fully immunized.

But the question has sparked disagreement between governments seeking some sort of normality and some parts of the medical community which advocate keeping its guard up.