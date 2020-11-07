As more people practice social distancing, the US may see a mild flu season, according to a report from CNN.

“It’s absolutely because of the precautions we are taking,” CNN Medical Analyst and emergency physician Dr. Leana S. Wen said in an earlier interview. “The same precautions that protect us against coronavirus also protect against cold, flus and respiratory pathogens.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, noted that Australia had the fewest number of flu cases “in memory” during its winter flu season, from April to September.”They almost, as they call it, had an absent flu season,” said Fauci, speaking with Washington, DC, radio station WTOP on September 17. “The theory is that all the precautions they took to contain the pandemic actually “averted a flu season.”