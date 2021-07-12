Moderna hopes an mRNA-based flu shot will be a more effective way to combat seasonal influenza outbreaks.

“Our vision is to develop an mRNA combination vaccine so that people can get one shot each fall for high efficacy protection against the most problematic respiratory viruses,” CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement.

The company also said it has the eventual goal of creating an mRNA-based “combination vaccine” that would protect people against the flu, Covid-19 and other respiratory infections with one shot.

Moderna isn’t the only company in the race to create a better flu vaccine. Sanofi and Translate Bio started their own trial of a seasonal mRNA flu vaccine candidate last month. Meanwhile, Pfizer-BioNTech has also shown interest in jumping into the mix.