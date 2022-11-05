They said adults have received five million fewer influenza jabs this year compared with the same time last year.

At least 730 people have died of flu this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

While older people are the most vulnerable age group, at least four children are among the dead.

This season’s severity has not been matched at this point in the year since the H1N1 swine flu pandemic hit the US in 2009.

“There’s no doubt we will face some challenges this winter,” Dawn O’Connell, the US Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) assistant secretary for preparedness and response, said at a media briefing on Friday. Read more here.