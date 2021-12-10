While still low for this time of year, influenza cases detected by clinical and public health labs have increased in recent weeks, CDC data shows.

“The majority of viruses detected are A(H3N2). Most influenza A(H3N2) infections have occurred among children and young adults ages 5-24 years; however, the proportion of infections occurring among adults age 25 years and older has increased in recent weeks,” it reported.

The percentage of outpatient visits due to respiratory illness has also trended upward and is “now at the national baseline,” according to the agency.

The CDC said that Influenza A(H3N2) viruses were reported by public health laboratories in all 10 Health and Human Services (HHS) regions this week.