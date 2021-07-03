After an outbreak of the H5N1 avian flu, Togo has culled hundreds of birds and quarantined a poultry farm, according to a Reuters report.

Over 800 birds have been culled, Batasse Batawui, director of livestock at Togo’s Ministry of Agriculture, told Reuters.

The government said in a statement that the birds were incinerated and eggs destroyed to stop the spread.

It added that the poultry farm, around 15km (9.3 miles) north of the capital, Lome, has been quarantined, and the local poultry and feed stock market closed for 30 days.