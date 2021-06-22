Influenza could be a “bigger problem” than COVID this winter, one of the UK’s senior vaccine advisers has warned.

Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, said data is expected soon on whether vaccines protecting people against flu and COVID can be administered at the same time.

He said a lack of immunity to flu across the population in the past year could come “back to bite us”.

He said: “I will emphasize that actually flu could be potentially a bigger problem this winter than COVID.

“Reactogenicity, or how [the vaccines] react with each other, and what sort of side-effect profile that they give when given together, is really important.