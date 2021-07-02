Scientists are trying to find out whether the flu vaccine and a Covid-19 shot can be given at the same time.

Giving the two shots at the same time could save precious resources for the NHS by avoiding millions of unnecessary appointments, experts said.

“It isn’t actually that difficult to give two injections at the same time – we do this in children all the time – but organising totally different visits has a massive implication in terms of resources and time and so on,” said Adam Finn, professor of paediatrics at Bristol Medical School and a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Since the start of the pandemic, lockdowns, social distancing and mask-wearing have reduced the risk of contracting not only Covid but other respiratory bugs as well, such as the flu – cases of which were basically non-existent last winter, according to surveillance data largely encompassing England compiled by the Royal College of GPs.