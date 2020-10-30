Health officials have reported the first case of someone testing positive for both COVID-19 and the flu in California, according to local news reports.

Solano County Public Health says getting either disease can weaken the immune system, and officials urge residents to get a flu shot as soon as possible.

“With the likelihood of both COVID-19 and seasonal flu activity this winter, contracting either disease may weaken your immune system and make you more susceptible to the other disease,” Solano County Health Officer Bela T. Matyas said.

“Getting a flu vaccine this year is more important than ever, and flu vaccines are the best way to protect yourself, your family, and the community from becoming seriously ill with the flu,” Matyas said.