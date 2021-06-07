CDC data suggest that the hospitalization rate due to the novel coronavirus is three times higher than flu-related hospitalizations in teens.

Findings out Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in a Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) stemmed from FluSurv-NET data, a surveillance system across 13 states, to compare COVID-19 and flu-related hospitalizations among kids aged 12-17 from October to April, or most of the typical flu season. Rates were compared across three flu seasons starting in 2017.

“Cumulative COVID-19–associated hospitalization rates during October 1, 2020–April 24, 2021, were 2.5–3.0 times higher than seasonal influenza-associated hospitalization rates during three recent influenza seasons,” CDC researchers wrote.

Hospitalization data was presented in the form of total rates per 100,000 population, compiling week by week. Results indicate upwards of 35 COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 population, compared to approximately 15 flu hospitalizations per 100,000 population. Data also indicates the three flu seasons under study saw approximately similar numbers of teens requiring hospitalization, though the 2018-2019 flu season resulted in fewer cumulative hospitalizations.