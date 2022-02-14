Flu activity is s poradic across the country and, currently, there are no states with high levels of Influenza, according to the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Flu cases, still overshadowed by COVID-19, continue to decline. Overall, the percentage of outpatient visits due to respiratory illness decreased nationally again this week and is below the baseline. Out of 45,382 samples tested in laboratory settings, only 2% came back positive for any strain of influenza during a recent week in February, the CDC’s FluView report says.

In total, this season, out of all of the approximately 1.5 million cases tested, just 2.6% were positive for flu. A(H3N2) is the dominant strain.

The H3N2 viruses found so far this season are closely related to the vaccine virus, but there are some antigenic differences that have developed as H3N2 viruses have evolved, according to the CDC.



The CDC estimates that so far this year there have been at least 2.2 million flu illnesses, 22,000 hospitalizations, and 1,300 deaths related to influenza.