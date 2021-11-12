Japan is euthanizing thousands of chickens after the detection of a “highly pathogenic avian influenza” at a poultry farm.

About 143,000 egg-laying chickens are being exterminated at the farm in Yokote city in Akita Prefecture, the ministry said in a statement on its website, adding that restricted zones up to 10 kms (6.2 miles) from the site have been established.

Japan has temporarily suspended exports of chicken meat and eggs from all regions following the outbreak, the ministry said.

“Under the current situation in Japan, we do not believe that there is any possibility of avian influenza being transmitted to humans through the consumption of chicken meat or eggs,” the ministry said.