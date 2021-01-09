The American Lung Association is partnering with the Anthem Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Anthem, Inc, to educate and encourage all Americans to protect their lung health with vaccinations by getting the flu shot and preparing to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Vaccines are a safe and effective way to prevent the spread of disease, protecting both individual health as well as community health and those most vulnerable,” said American Lung Association President and CEO Harold Wimmer. “As the nation’s trusted champion of lung health, the American Lung Association is working alongside Anthem Foundation to educate communities on the importance and benefits of vaccines.”

With support from the Anthem Foundation, the Lung Association will leverage a combination of broad reach and targeted grassroots efforts to connect and build community trust to encourage individuals to make informed decisions on vaccines for themselves and their families. This nationwide effort on vaccine education focuses on the flu shot as well as the importance of preparing for the COVID-19 vaccine once available, as many public health experts warn of a potential “twin-demic” of both flu and COVID-19 cases, which might overwhelm hospitals and healthcare resources.

“Anthem Foundation is committed to driving national change by strengthening our communities and addressing health inequities where we live and work,” said Razia Hashmi, MD, MPH, vice president for commercial clinical operations at Anthem. “Our partnership with the Lung Association is providing access to critical community services, such as vaccines, and ensuring preventative measures are being taken in an effort to create healthier generations of Americans.”

All Americans over six months of age are encouraged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to get the flu shot now to protect against influenza.