The CDC is looking into a case of an unusual virus called monkeypox in a traveler coming from Nigeria, according to a report from CNN Health.

Monkeypox is a relative of smallpox, but it’s less transmissible and less deadly. Smallpox was eradicated in 1979 through a global vaccination campaign.

The CDC and health officials in Dallas said although the traveler flew while infected, they don’t believe it’s likely anyone else on the flight was infected. They’re checking just in case, though.”

The individual is a City of Dallas resident who traveled from Nigeria to Dallas, arriving at Love Field airport on July 9, 2021. The person is hospitalized in Dallas and is in stable condition,” the Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.