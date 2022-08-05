During the first meeting of the World Symposium on Pulmonary Hypertension (WSPH) in 1973, experts agreed on a mean pulmonary artery pressure (mPAP) greater than 25 mm Hg as the hemodynamic threshold for diagnosing PH. Nonetheless, attendees regarded this as an arbitrarily defined cutoff and acknowledged the need for additional research to elucidate the parameters of normal pulmonary circulation, according to a review published in Current Opinion in Pulmonary Medicine.

After much debate among experts, refinement of the overall definition and classification of PH and pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), and accumulation of substantial evidence in this area over the past several decades, the 6th WSPH Task Force on Hemodynamic Definitions and Clinical Classification recently proposed reducing the diagnostic mPAP threshold from 25 mm Hg or above to more than 20 mm Hg for all PH groups.

"This proposed change was based on evidence demonstrating that the upper limit of normal for mPAP in healthy adults is 20.6 mm Hg as well as a strong association of mildly elevated mPAPs (21-24 mm Hg) with increased mortality across diverse [PH] populations," the review authors wrote.