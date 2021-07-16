Gene profiles of bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) cells are linked with phenotypic manifestations of sarcoidosis, according to results published in the European Respiratory Journal.
Study results also suggest 4 possible sarcoidosis endotypes with specific molecular, clinical, and environmental traits.
A team of investigators for the Genomic Research in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency and Sarcoidosis (GRADS) study conducted a supervised and unsupervised analysis to highlight BAL cell gene signatures that may be linked to phenotypic sarcoidosis.A total of 215 patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis were enrolled in the study and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing was performed on BAL cells obtained from the cohort; 209 BAL samples were included from 8 predefined clinical groups.