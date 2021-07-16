Gene profiles of bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) cells are linked with phenotypic manifestations of sarcoidosis, according to results published in the European Respiratory Journal.

Study results also suggest 4 possible sarcoidosis endotypes with specific molecular, clinical, and environmental traits. A team of investigators for the Genomic Research in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency and Sarcoidosis (GRADS) study conducted a supervised and unsupervised analysis to highlight BAL cell gene signatures that may be linked to phenotypic sarcoidosis. A total of 215 patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis were enrolled in the study and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing was performed on BAL cells obtained from the cohort; 209 BAL samples were included from 8 predefined clinical groups.

