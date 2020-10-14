Scientists in the United States have reported the country’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 reinfection.

A 25-year-old man with no known immune disorders or underlying conditions was infected with Covid-19 on two separate occasions, according to a study published in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal.

The authors said further research was required, but added the findings indicated previous exposure to the virus may not guarantee total immunity, and that all individuals should comply with control measures.

It is the fifth confirmation of reinfection worldwide, researchers said, with at least four other cases confirmed in Belgium, the Netherlands, Hong Kong and Ecuador.