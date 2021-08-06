The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to an investigational single-dose mRNA vaccine against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for people over 60 years of age.

mRNA-1345 is a vaccine candidate against RSV that utilizes the same lipid nanoparticle as Moderna’s authorized COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine encodes for a prefusion F glycoprotein eliciting a superior neutralizing antibody response compared with the postfusion state.

The Company is evaluating the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of mRNA-1345 in healthy younger adults aged 18 to 49 years, women of child-bearing potential aged 18 to 40 years, healthy older adults aged 65 to 79 years, and RSV-seropositive children aged 12 to 59 months in an ongoing phase 1 study (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04528719).

“We are pursuing an mRNA RSV vaccine to protect the most vulnerable populations – young children and older adults,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna.Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna. “The Fast Track designation for older adults underscores the urgent need for a vaccine against RSV.”