A Colorado woman who received a double lung transplant managed to survive COVID-19 after she was put on a ventilator.

In November 2016, Linda Regis had a double lung transplant at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital. She was given the lungs of a 32-year-old Colorado man, Shakespeare Log, who died from a brain aneurysm.

In the summer of 2020, 62-year-old Regis put Log’s gift of life to the test. She was hospitalized at UCHealth with COVID-19. She went home after 6 days, but within a week she was back. “It was like a brick hit me,” she explained.

Regis was put in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator. She was so sick, her kidneys were failing. “I was at the point where they didn’t think I was going to make it,” she said. Incredibly, she recovered. Linda credits the heroes at UCHealth. Fifty-four days later, she went home.