Multiple metrics such as Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (SOFA) score, APACHE II and SAPS III have been validated to predict mortality in critically ill patients. However, there are limited data about the applicability and validation of the SOFA score in critically ill patients with COVID-19.

In a retrospective cohort study aimed to evaluate and validate the applicability of the scoring system, SOFA scoring was performed on days one, three and five of critical care admission for 125 patients with confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis for a period of one month in a tertiary care center. Among predictors of poor outcomes included any increase in the SOFA score over 48 hours and a total of 11 points at day one.

Researchers found an increase on SOFA score in the first 48 hours after admission was associated with a significant ICU mortality in critically ill patients with COVID-19. These correlate with similar findings in critically ill patients without COVID-19, suggesting SOFA is a useful tool to predict mortality in the ICU.

This information can be used to provide the family with prognosis, and clinical trials to improve decision making and quality of care, researchers say.