Masimo has received the CE mark, under the European Union Medical Device Regulation, for the LiDCO board-in-cable module, designed to connect to multi-patient monitoring platforms, like the Masimo Root patient monitoring and connectivity hub, to provide advanced hemodynamic monitoring.

With this solution, clinicians can add LiDCO hemodynamic monitoring, with its PulseCO algorithm, to their Root patient monitoring hubs. Like the PulseCO algorithm, the LiDCO module is pressure transducer agnostic, maximizing flexibility for clinicians and hospitals. For the first time, according to a release from Masimo, there is now a solution that can enable hemodynamic monitoring alongside other supported parameters without having a dedicated hemodynamic monitoring box.

The LiDCO module supports everything from guided protocols, designed to help assess fluid responsiveness, to trending data and notifications for beat-by-beat pressure analysis that can be displayed in helpful configurations for each patient on the Root monitor.

“Bringing LiDCO’s beat-to-beat advanced hemodynamic monitoring to Masimo Root opens up the possibility of providing a more complete, continuous picture of cardiac output and oxygen delivery,” says Joe Kiani, founder and CEO of Masimo, in a release. “Currently, hemodynamic monitors can provide continuous analysis of blood pressure information but rely on intermittent data from other monitors for oxygenation—giving clinicians only half of the information. Using both Masimo’s breakthrough noninvasive rainbow SET pulse co-oximetry parameters and LiDCO’s innovative PulseCO algorithm, clinicians now have the ability to view a continuous and simultaneous display of all the components that make up a patient’s oxygen delivery, DO2—such as cardiac output, stroke volume, pulse rate, total hemoglobin (Masimo SpHb), and fractional oxygen saturation (Masimo SET SpO2 adjusted for dyshemoglobins, SpCO, and SpMet)—alongside an automated estimation of DO2.

“These can be displayed side by side, in real-time and continuously, on Root’s high-resolution screen. We are excited about what this means for surgical and critical care patients whose clinicians can finally view real-time continuous data from the breakthrough combination of LiDCO and rainbow, working synergistically together as an indication of continuous oxygen delivery.”

The LiDCO module is designed for efficient setup and versatile operation, using a patient’s existing arterial line and blood pressure transducer to monitor a large list of advanced hemodynamic parameters using the beat-by-beat PulseCO algorithm. The beat-by-beat analysis helps to provide more immediate feedback on fluid and hemodynamic status and avoid delays common with other hemodynamic monitors, which rely on assumptions about vascular compliance or detection of the dicrotic notch.

Dr Max Jonas, consultant in intensive care medicine and anesthesia at Southampton General Hospital in the UK, says in a release, “The introduction of the Masimo LiDCO module is clinically very exciting, as it will deliver dynamic hemodynamic monitoring, with a known documented positive impact on patient outcome. The ability to provide individualized goal-directed therapy with calculated global oxygen delivery using LiDCO-derived cardiac output is clinically important. In my opinion, understanding the individualized physiology of a particular patient is paramount to targeted treatments. Assessing preload, contractility, and afterload using the LiDCO algorithm underpins patient management and the enhanced recovery after surgery process.”

In clinical studies, use of LiDCO has been shown to reduce postoperative complications, costs, and mortalities at 30 and 180 days after surgery.

A parameter as a measure of continuous oxygen delivery has not received US Food and Drug Administration clearance and is not available in the US.

Photo caption: Masimo LiDCO

Photo credit: Business Wire