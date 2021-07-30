The FDA has provided answers to frequently asked questions related to the Philips CPAP, BiPAP, and ventilator recall.

Q: I use one of the affected devices daily. I can’t wait for a new device. What can I do now?

A: The FDA has provided recommendations for people who use an affected device in its safety communication, Certain Philips Respironics Ventilators, BiPAP, and CPAP Machines Recalled Due to Potential Health Risks, including that you may continue to use your affected device if your health care provider determines that the benefits outweigh the risks identified in the recall notification.

You may also read the FDA’s consumer update, Always Tired? You May Have Sleep Apnea, which includes updates on obstructive sleep apnea treatments.

Additionally, the FDA is engaging professional societies and patient advocacy groups to help connect sleep and dental professionals and patients with information regarding alternative treatment options for obstructive sleep apnea.

Q: Philips Respironics has stated they “will replace the current sound abatement foam with a new material and has already begun the preparations, which include obtaining the relevant regulatory clearances.” Is the FDA reviewing Philips Respironics submission for clearance of the new foam?

A: As the medical device manufacturer, Philips Respironics has a responsibility not only to ensure the manufacture of safe and effective devices, but also to establish an appropriate mitigation strategy to reduce public harm in the event of device failure or defect.

The FDA is reviewing the information Philips Respironics has provided regarding replacement devices while continuing to work with Philips Respironics on their corrective actions for existing devices. As the FDA reviews this information, the FDA will determine whether the proposed replacement devices pose any additional risk to people who use these devices.

