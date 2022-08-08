When it comes to tracheostomy care, hospitals have an opportunity to standardize on best practices to manage cost variability now more than ever. When led by a multidisciplinary tracheostomy team, these best practices can also improve patient experiences and outcomes. Discover how United Regional Health Care System in Wichita Falls, Texas made the decision to standardize tracheostomy care in their healthcare setting by converting from the legacy Shiley™ tracheostomy tubes to the newly designed Shiley™ flexible tracheostomy tubes.
