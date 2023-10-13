The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) announced that seven medical centers have joined the PFF Care Center Network as clinical associate members, a new membership option.

Each of these clinical associates will collaborate with an existing care center network site to help bring the resources of the PFF to even more people living with pulmonary fibrosis (PF) and interstitial lung disease (ILD). The care center network includes 81 sites and seven clinical associates in 39 states.

“With the addition of seven clinical associate members, we are actively addressing the critical need to expand access for patients with PF and ILD to the resources available from the PFF as well as connecting more patients with providers committed to advancing the diagnosis and treatment of PF,” says Sonye Danoff, MD, PhD, PFF senior medical advisor, PFF Care Center Network, in a release. “Our clinical associates will extend care to additional people living with these serious conditions, and in collaboration with [care center network] sites, they will provide patient education, clinical care, and research opportunities including clinical trials.”

The newly designated Clinical Associate members of the PFF Care Center Network are:

Through the PFF Care Center Network, care centers and clinical associates collaborate to promote and provide quality care to those living with PF. Each clinical associate is paired with a current care center member so they may collaborate to expand and improve pulmonary fibrosis care.

While care centers offer complete multi-disciplinary care on-site, clinical associates may refer patients for procedures or services they are unable to offer. Clinical associates actively participate in the care center network in working groups and committees, including the nurse and allied health network, which provides professional development and networking opportunities.

Eighty-eight sites are now operating in the PFF Care Center Network.

