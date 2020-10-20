The AI medical image analysis company received a license to develop an AI tool to analyze lung scans for cystic fibrosis (CF).

Thirona’s LungQ software will help clinicians detect and determine the extent of CF lung disease. CF is a rare condition without a cure that affects 70,000 patients globally—most of whom are diagnosed in early childhood.

AI-automated lung scans could help hospitals cut back on the time and expertise needed to detect abnormalities. CT scans are used to monitor the progression of CF, and a scoring method for analyzing children’s scans — called PRAGMA-CF — is time-consuming and requires considerable clinician training, per Thirona.