A Swiss study recently published in Respiration found that bronchodilator inhalation with salbutamol is likely to have a positive short-term effect on forced expiratory volume in pediatric patients with cystic fibrosis (CF).

The use of salbutamol as a bronchodilator is controversial due to a lack of evidence showing a positive effect. In this study, researchers hypothesized that novel diagnostic tests such as multiple-breath washout and functional MRI could better elucidate such bronchodilator effects.

The researchers therefore conducted a prospective, single-center study of 30 children (aged 6 to 18 years; mean age, 12.5 years) with stable CF to assess functional response to nebulized inhalation with salbutamol, using pulmonary function tests, multiple-breath washout, and matrix pencil-MRI before and after the salbutamol treatment to measure functional response.

Test results indicated that lung clearance index improved marginally (P =.111) after nebulized inhalation with salbutamol.