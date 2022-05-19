The Ohio Cobra Club, a nonprofit organization of car enthusiasts in Ohio, is hosting a public raffle to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The Club will raffle off a Backdraft Racing RT4 427 Cobra Replica Roadster—a replica of the classic Shelby 427 Cobra—with proceeds donated to the CFF for research.

The raffle drawing will take place on June 25, 2022 at approximated 9:00pm ET and broadcast on the London Cobra Show’s Facebook page. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $20.00 each at londoncobrashow.com/tickets.



Past raffles have generated $1.83 million in donations, which the organization says has helped support CFF funding for the development of and FDA approval of cystic fibrosis drugs including Kalydeco.

The raffle is hosted annually as part of the Ohio Cobra Club’s London Cobra Show (London, Ohio).

The show’s organizers said: “We are driven by a dream that one day every person with cystic fibrosis will have the chance to live a long, healthy life. We are investing more aggressively than ever before to deliver the next generation of transformative therapies. Genetic therapies – our best hope for curing cystic fibrosis – are more complex than anything we have ever done and will require a substantial investment. Progressing a genetic therapy could cost the CF Foundation 10 times more than the development of a novel therapy a decade ago. With your support, we can invest our resources in research today, while raising funds for tomorrow in order to reach the finish line. You have an opportunity in your lifetime to be part of ending this disease.”

Online raffle ticket sales end Fri June 24 at 5:00pm ET.